Breaking: Russian Court Makes Ruling On Brittney Griner

SAITAMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 06: Brittney Griner #15 of Team United States looks on against Serbia during the second half of a Women's Basketball Semifinals game on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on August 06, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Brittney Griner is still not allowed to return to the United States.

A court in Russia has reportedly extended the detention for Griner which means she has to remain in jail until at least Jul. 2.

Griner has been in jail for over 100 days after there was an incident at the Moscow airport. She was detained because Russian officials found hashish oil in her luggage.

If Griner is convicted on those charges, she could face 5-10 years in a Russian prison.

The U.S. State Department has been trying to get Griner home for a while now and still sees this case as a "top priority."

Stay tuned for more updates on this developing situation.