Breaking: Russian Court Makes Ruling On Brittney Griner

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury prepares for game 1 of the WNBA Finals at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

We have breaking news out Moscow. A Russian court has decided on a new ruling regarding the Brittney Griner case, and it's not a positive development.

Despite overwhelming support for Griner to return home, a Russian court has decided the WNBA star will remain in Russian custody for the next six months.

"Brittney Griner's detention in Russia has now been extended six more months by a Moscow court," said Bleacher Report.

This was only a preliminary hearing. Griner's actual trial is reportedly set to begin July 1.

If convicted, Griner could face significant time in prison.

"The criminal trial was set for July 1, and the WNBA star was ordered to remain in custody for the duration of her criminal trial," said Ryan Gaydos of Fox News. "The court in the Moscow suburb of Khimki extended her detention for another six months. She could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted."

Griner, meanwhile, appeared at her preliminary hearing on Monday with shackles on her wrist.

"WNBA star Brittney Griner handcuffed to prison officer as she arrives for preliminary hearing in Moscow," said ABC News.

Griner's trial begins July 1.