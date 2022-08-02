Breaking: Saints Wide Receiver Suspended For 6 Games

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kawaan Baker has been suspended for the first six games of the 2022 NFL season, per ESPN NFL insider Field Yates.

The Saints selected Baker with a seventh-round pick in the 2021 draft.

In a follow-up to these reports, the Saints announced that Baker, who turns 24 before the start of the 2022 season, violated the NFL's performance-enhancing substance policy.

The former South Alabama star appeared in two games for the Saints in 2021 and spent the vast majority of the season on the practice squad.

Fortunately for New Orleans, the team's issues with wide receiver depth aren't quite as pressing this coming season. With the addition of Jarvis Landry, the return of Michael Thomas and the first-round selection of Chris Olave, the Saints can afford this loss at the reserve WR position.

Baker will be suspended for the same number of games as Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who at one point had 24 civil cases of alleged sexual misconduct against him.