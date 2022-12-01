Breaking: SEC Star Quarterback Announces NFL Draft Decision

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - JANUARY 01: Will Levis #7 of the Kentucky Wildcats reacts during the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis has announced his NFL Draft decision.

The top QB prospect told Blue Chips that he's declaring for this year's selection process, per NFL insider Ari Meirov.

Levis is widely considered as a top 5 quarterback prospect in the 2023 class, joining the likes of Bryce Young, Hendon Hooker and C.J. Stroud.

After transferring over from Penn State, Levis put together a solid two-year career as the Wildcats' starting QB. Through 24 games in Lexington, the 23-year-old signal caller has amassed 5,232 yards, 42 touchdowns and 23 interceptions with a 65.7 completion percentage.

Levis' lack of development between his junior and senior seasons is slightly concerning, but his 6-foot-4 frame and strong throwing arm still have him poised as a top prospect.

It's unclear if Levis will suit up for the Wildcats' bowl game later this year. He missed one game earlier this season with some nagging injury issues.