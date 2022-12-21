Breaking: Shedeur Sanders Announces Official Transfer Decision

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 05: Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders speaks with Jackson State Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during the Orange Blossom Classic game between the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Jackson State Tigers on Sunday September 5th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Earlier this month, the Colorado Buffaloes announced Deion Sanders as the team's new head football coach.

During the introductory press conference, Sanders made it clear who would be the team's starting quarterback next season - his son. "Where's Shedeur? That's your quarterback," Deion said at the time.

Well, just a few days later, Shedeur made the news official. In a post on Twitter, the star quarterback officially announced his commitment to play for his father once again - this time in Boulder.

Check it out.

During the 2022 college football season, Sanders racked up 3,732 passing yards with 40 touchdowns and just six interceptions while completing over 70-percent of his passes.

He also added 173 yards and six touchdown on the ground. Now he'll be the starting quarterback for the Buffaloes - which fielded arguably the worst offense in college football last season.

Can he lead the team to a bowl game?