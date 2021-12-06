Breaking: Standout Big Ten Quarterback Is Transferring

A former All-Big Ten quarterback has reportedly entered the NCAA’s transfer portal.

According to multiple reports, Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has entered the transfer portal on Sunday night.

Penix, an All-Big Ten quarterback in 2020, has been marred by injuries and inconsistent play as of late. However, he remains a very talented quarterback and will likely have some notable options in the transfer portal.

Can confirm Indiana QB Michael Penix Jr. is in the NCAA portal as a grad transfer. — Matt Hladik (@MattHladik919) December 6, 2021

Penix Jr. is a Florida native. He threw for 1,645 yards, 14 touchdowns and four interceptions during the shortened season in 2020. Following the season, he was named a second-team All-Big Ten performer.

The Indiana quarterback played in just five games this past season. He had an up-and-down start to the year, struggling mightily in three of five games.

It will be interesting to see where the former standout quarterback ends up.