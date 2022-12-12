Breaking: Star College Football Quarterback Transferring

COLUMBIA, SC - SEPTEMBER 01: A detail view of a Coastal Carolina helmet during the game between the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium on September 1, 2018 in Columbia, South Carolina. SC won 49-15. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images) Lance King/Getty Images

One of the top Group of Five quarterbacks from the past three seasons is heading into the transfer portal for his final year of college football.

According to Max Olson of The Athletic, Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall has entered the transfer portal. McCall is the Chanticleers' all-time leader in passing touchdowns with 75 over the past three seasons.

As a redshirt freshman in 2020, McCall played in 11 games and threw for 2,488 yards and 26 touchdowns with just three interceptions as the school went 11-1 and won the Sun Belt title. McCall was even better the following year, completing 73-percent of his passes for 2,873 yards and 27 touchdowns as the team went 11-2.

This year McCall was forced to miss several games with an injury in November. But he returned for the Sun Belt Championship Game against Troy, only to suffer a crushing loss.

With his experience and accuracy, McCall will undoubtedly be a top prospect for teams across the country.

Fans in Max Olson's comments are already starting to advocate for him to go to Independent powers like Liberty or BYU while others think he should try the Power Five with a school like Oklahoma State or Nebraska.

Liberty certainly makes the most sense given that they just hired McCall's now-former head coach Jamey Chadwell to replace Hugh Freeze.

Where do you think Grayson McCall should go next?