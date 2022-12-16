Breaking: Starting Quarterback Not Cleared To Play This Weekend

FLORHAM PARK, NJ - AUGUST 10: New York Jets quarterback Mike White (5) and quarterback Zach Wilson (2) during New York Jets training camp on August 10, 2021 at the Atlantic Health Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (Photo by John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

New York Jets quarterback Mike White sustained some heavy rib injuries in Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills. But after being limited in practice all week will he play on Sunday?

The answer is no. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, doctors have not cleared White to play against the Detroit Lions this Sunday.

As a result, Zach Wilson will get the starting nod for the Jets in this must-win game. It will be his first start since being benched after throwing for just 77 yards in a loss to the New England Patriots last month.

In the weeks since that loss to the Patriots, White has shown total command of not only the offense, but of the Jets locker room. By contrast, Wilson has become the butt of jokes and not-so-subtle shots by his teammates in the media.

After the Patriots loss, Wilson refused to take accountability for his role in the defeat, which may have been the catalyst for the team benching him a few days later.

Wilson was not only relegated to the bench, he wasn't even dressed for the next three games.

But Jets head coach Robert Saleh said that Wilson would return to play for the Jets again this season - and now he has.

The Jets play two games over the next 6 days - the Lions on Sunday and the Jaguars on Thursday. They must win both games to stay alive in the AFC playoff race.