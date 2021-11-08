Breaking: State Farm Announces Decision On Aaron Rodgers

State Farm appears to be sticking with Aaron Rodgers.

The insurance company has featured Rodgers on several prominent commercial campaigns over the years. Rodgers has served as a spokesperson for the brand, appearing in viral campaigns alongside other notable athletes, like Patrick Mahomes.

However, Rodgers currently finds himself in hot water. The Packers quarterback tested positive for COVID-19 and was later revealed to be unvaccinated, despite telling the media he was “immunized.” Rodgers addressed his situation in a pretty wild interview with Pat McAfee.

“First of all, I didn’t lie in the initial press conference,” Rodgers said Friday. “During that time, it was a witch hunt that was going on across the league, where everybody in the media was so concerned about who was vaccinated and who wasn’t and what that meant and who was being selfish and who would talk about it, what it meant if they said it’s a personal decision and they shouldn’t have to disclose their own medical information.

“And at the time, my plan was to say that I have been immunized. It wasn’t some sort of ruse or lie. It was the truth, and I’ll get into the whole immunization in a second. But had there been a follow-up to my statement that I’ve been immunized, I would have responded with this: I would have said, ‘Look, I’m not some sort of anti-vax, flat-Earther. I am somebody who’s a critical thinker.'”

Given his controversial week, many have wondered if State Farm would stick by Rodgers. It appears that they will.

State Farm said it encourages vaccinations and doesn't support some of the statements its spokesperson and Packers QB made regarding the COVID vaccine, but respects the right for people to make their own personal choices. https://t.co/ebVpg0XXfb — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) November 8, 2021

“Aaron Rodgers has been a great ambassador for our company for much of the past decade,” a company spokeswoman said in a statement to USA TODAY Sports Monday morning.

“We don’t support some of the statements that he has made, but we respect his right to have his own personal point of view. We recognize our customers, employees, agents and brand ambassadors come from all walks of life, with differing viewpoints on many issues. Our mission at State Farm is to support safer, stronger communities. To that end, we encourage vaccinations, but respect everyone’s right to make a choice based on their personal circumstances.”

While State Farm appears to be standing by Rodgers, he was featured in far less commercials than normal on Sunday.

According to Apex Marketing Group, only 1.5 percent of State Farm ads shown on Sunday featured Rodgers, down from a normal 25 percent.

Rodgers is expected to return to the field this Sunday, when the Packers take on the Seahawks.