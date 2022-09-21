Breaking: Steelers Defensive Player Suspended 3 Games

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 25: A helmet of the Pittsburgh Steelers rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images) Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Just over 24 hours before they're scheduled to face off against the Cleveland Browns, the Pittsburgh Steelers received some bad news.

Safety Damontae Kazee was among several players who received suspensions for alleged misconduct. According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Kazee has been suspended for the next three games after a violation of the NFL's substances of abuse policy.

"Steelers S Damontae Kazee was suspended for the next 3 games for violations of the NFL’s substances of abuse policy," Rapoport said.

Kazee is currently on the team's injured reserve after he suffered an injury during preseason play.

The former San Diego State star spent the first four seasons of his career with the Atlanta Falcons. He eventually re-united with Dan Quinn on the Dallas Cowboys defense before signing with the Steelers this offseason.