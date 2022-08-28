Breaking: Steelers Star T.J. Watt Leaves Game With Injury

PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 27: T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Heinz Field on December 27, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

You never want to see anybody have to leave the game with an injury in the preseason. Especially when they're the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.

On Sunday, Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt was forced to leave the action with a knee injury and was officially ruled out by the team.

Watt had been looking in midseason form up until the injury. Especially on a third-down tackle for loss on Lions running back Jermar Jefferson.

To make matters worse, Watt wasn't the only Steelers star to be sidelined with an injury. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson also left the game with a shoulder injury.

It's not clear the severity of Watt's injury. But he was cut blocked early and attempted to fight through it for a few more plays before heading to the locker room.