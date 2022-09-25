Breaking: Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Performer Revealed

The Bad Gal is headed for the Super Bowl stage.

After rumors that she could be in line to be Super Bowl LVII's Halftime Show performer, Rihanna confirmed the news with a pair of social media posts on Sunday.

The nine-time Grammy Award winner previously turned down the opportunity to headline the performance back in 2020 after Colin Kaepernick's blackballing from the NFL.

Now the Roc Nation artist will have all eyes on her with new album anticipation continuing to build.

Her last project, "Anti," dropped back in 2016.