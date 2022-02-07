Breaking: Surprising Candidate Emerging For Texans Job

A surprising candidate is reportedly emerging for the Houston Texans head coaching job.

Earlier on Sunday, it appeared that former quarterback Josh McCown and former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores were the two finalists for the job.

However, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, there’s another candidate emerging.

Texans associate head coach Lovie Smith is reportedly gaining steam as a potential head coaching candidate in Houston.

“Texans have included Lovie Smith in their discussions all along, but his candidacy as head coach has gained steam in recent days, per source,” Schefter reports.

Smith, 63, is coming off his first season with the Texans. He spent the 2016 to 2020 seasons as the head coach of the Illinois football program.

Houston is one of two NFL franchises currently without a head coach, with the New Orleans Saints being the other.