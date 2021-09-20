Breaking: Texans Announce Week 3 Decision On Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans have announced an official decision at starting quarterback for Week 3.

Houston lost to Cleveland on Sunday and lost starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor in the process. Taylor left Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury. The veteran quarterback will not play on Thursday night.

The Texans played rookie Davis Mills in relief duty on Sunday. The first-year quarterback played pretty well, but there’s another notable quarterback on the roster – Deshaun Watson. The Texans made Watson inactive for the first two weeks of the season, due to his trade demand and sexual misconduct allegations. However, head coach David Culley opened the door to Watson playing in Week 3.

That won’t be happening, though.

Culley announced on Monday morning that Watson will not play on Thursday night. Mills will be the starting quarterback.

#Texans coach David Culley confirms to reporters what has become obvious: Deshaun Watson won’t play in Week 3 despite Tyrod Taylor’s hamstring injury. Expect his status to remain the same. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 20, 2021

It seems unlikely that Watson will suit up for the Texans moving forward. Houston seems content in letting his legal situation play out before making a final decision in the offseason. Perhaps the Texans will get an overwhelming trade offer during the season, but that probably won’t happen.

Houston and Carolina are set to kick off at 8:20 p.m. E.T. on Thursday night.

The game will be televised on NFL Network.