Breaking: Texas A&M Loses Key Commitment From 2023 Class

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 25: Texas A&M Aggies helmets on the sidelines during the Southwest Classic game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Arkansas Razorbacks on September 25, 2021 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Texas A&M has lost a big-time recruit from its 2023 recruiting class.

Four-star defensive lineman Johnny Bowens has decommitted from the program. He made the announcement via his Twitter account on Tuesday afternoon.

“First off, I want to thank Texas A&M and the opportunity Coach Price, Coach Robinson, and the entire staff provided me to fulfill a lifelong dream of playing college football. I will forever be grateful for the relationships I built with the coaching staff and members within the program," Bowens said in a statement.

"With that being said, I am decommitting and re-opening my recruitment. I am doing what is best for me, and at this time I want to be able to see other places to find what fits me best. My recruitment is 100% open. I hope Texas A&M fans understand.”

Bowens is currently the No. 40 player in his home state (Texas) and the No. 36 defensive lineman recruit in the country, per 247Sports composite rankings. He's also the No. 238 overall recruit in the nation, regardless of position.

Bowens originally committed to the Aggies on Christmas Day of last year.

There's currently no timeframe as to when he'll make his final decision.