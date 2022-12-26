Breaking: Texas Quarterback Is Transferring To Big Ten School

AUSTIN, TX - SEPTEMBER 07: A Texas Longhorns helmet is seen before the game against the LSU Tigers at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 7, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Tim Warner/Getty Images

A Texas quarterback has a new home.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Hudson Card has transferred to Purdue. He committed to head coach Ryan Walters earlier in the day.

This comes three weeks after Card entered his name into the transfer portal. He was the starter for two games during the 2021 season before serving as the backup to Casey Thompson.

Card was then the backup to Quinn Ewers this past season after he lost the starters battle to him in fall camp.

In two seasons at Texas, Card completed 65.5% of his passes for 1,523 yards, 11 touchdowns, and two interceptions.

He'll now go to a Purdue program where he'll have a great shot at being the starter since Aidan O'Connell declared for the 2023 NFL Draft less than two weeks ago.

Before Card committed to Texas, he was a four-star quarterback in the 2020 recruiting class and the seventh-best player in his home state (Texas), per 247Sports composite rankings. He was also the No. 59 overall recruit in the country.