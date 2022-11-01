Breaking: The 1st College Football Playoff Rankings For 2022 Are Out

Tonight marks the first release of official College Football Playoff rankings.

Starting tonight, every Tuesday leading up to December 4's Selection Sunday will bring a new top-25 ranking — including the top four that would go to the College Football Playoff if the season ended today.

Tonight is the first of six top 25 rankings before this year's National Championship semifinal games.

Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia and Clemson were the top four tonight, with Michigan and Alabama next in line.

Here's the full rankings list:

Tennessee Ohio State Georgia Clemson Michigan Alabama TCU Oregon USC LSU Ole Miss UCLA Kansas State Utah Penn State Illinois North Carolina Oklahoma State Tulane Syracuse Wake Forest NC State Oregon State Texas UCF

At this point in the season, only six undefeated teams remain — meaning two unbeaten teams had to be left out of this week's top four. Those teams just so happen to be TCU (8-0) and Michigan (8-0).

Several one-loss teams are still within striking distance (including the typically-dominant Alabama Crimson Tide) — leaving the door open for a CFP berth if they can win out through the remainder of the year.

Next week's CFP rankings show will kickoff at 7 p.m. ET.