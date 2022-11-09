Skip to main content
Breaking: The 2nd College Football Playoff Rankings For 2022 Are Out

An interior view of Georgia's football stadium.

ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 15: A general view of Sanford Stadium during the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Vanderbilt Commodores on October 15, 2016 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

The second College Football Playoff rankings of the year have been released.

Nine top 25 teams carded losses this past weekend — including some in contention for the all-important top four. With that in mind, there've been some notable shakeups among the nation's top teams.

Tonight marks the second of six top 25 rankings to be released before this year's CFP.

Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU — the only remaining unbeaten teams in the nation — earned spots in this week's top four. Tennessee and Oregon are the next teams looking in.

Tennessee lost its former No. 1 spot after falling to Georgia in a marquee matchup this past weekend. Clemson's blowout loss to Notre Dame also cost the Tigers their spot in the top 4.

Now ranked No. 9, Alabama has likely dropped out of CFP contention with its second loss of the season.

Here's the full rankings list:

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU
  5. Tennessee
  6. Oregon
  7. LSU
  8. USC
  9. Alabama
  10. Clemson
  11. Ole Miss
  12. UCLA
  13. Utah
  14. Penn State
  15. North Carolina
  16. NC State
  17. Tulane
  18. Texas
  19. Kansas State
  20. Notre Dame
  21. Illinois
  22. UCF
  23. Florida State
  24. Kentucky
  25. Washington

Every Tuesday leading up to December 4's Selection Sunday will bring a new top 25 ranking. 

Next week's CFP rankings show will kickoff at approximately 9 p.m. ET.