Breaking: The 3rd College Football Playoff Rankings For 2022 Are Out

COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 01: An Ohio State cheerleader celebrates a Buckeyes touchdown during the second quarter of the college football game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and Ohio State Buckeyes on October 1, 2022, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The third College Football Playoff rankings of the year have been released.

As we approach the end of the 2022 regular season, each of these CFP rankings become more and more important. After an exciting slate of Week 11 games, there've been some notable shakeups throughout the top 25.

That being said, the top 4 remains unchanged.

Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU hold their top 4 positions from last week after each maintaining their unbeaten records. Tennessee and LSU are the next teams looking in following important wins this past weekend.

Here's the full rankings list:

Georgia Ohio State Michigan TCU Tennessee LSU USC Alabama Clemson Utah Penn State Oregon North Carolina Ole Miss Kansas State UCLA Washington Notre Dame Florida State UCF Tulane Oklahoma State Oregon State NC State Cincinnati

Every Tuesday leading up to December 4's Selection Sunday will bring a new top 25 ranking. With three CFP rankings down, there's three to go before the final postseason field is announced.

Next week's CFP rankings show will kickoff at approximately 9 p.m. ET.