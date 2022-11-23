Breaking: The 4th College Football Playoff Rankings For 2022 Are Out
The fourth College Football Playoff rankings of the year have been released.
Each of these top 25 lists brings us closer to the final CFP field that will be released on December 4's Selection Sunday. After an exciting slate of college football matchups this past weekend, there were some notable shakeups near the top of this week's rankings.
That being said, the top 4 teams in the nation remains the same for the third week in a row: No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU.
No. 5 LSU and No. 6 USC are the next two teams on the outside looking in.
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- TCU
- LSU
- USC
- Alabama
- Clemson
- Oregon
- Tennessee
- Penn State
- Kansas State
- Washington
- Utah
- Notre Dame
- Florida State
- North Carolina
- UCLA
- Tulane
- Mississippi
- Oregon State
- UCF
- Texas
- Cincinnati
- Louisville
This coming weekend features some highly-consequential regular-season finales — most notably a matchup between Michigan and Ohio State. The winner of this matchup of unbeatens will punch their ticket to the Big Ten championship and likely solidify their spot in the College Football Playoff.
Next week's CFP rankings show will kickoff at approximately 9 p.m. ET.