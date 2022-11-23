Breaking: The 4th College Football Playoff Rankings For 2022 Are Out

EVANSTON, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 05: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates a first down against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Ryan Field on November 05, 2022 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The fourth College Football Playoff rankings of the year have been released.

Each of these top 25 lists brings us closer to the final CFP field that will be released on December 4's Selection Sunday. After an exciting slate of college football matchups this past weekend, there were some notable shakeups near the top of this week's rankings.

That being said, the top 4 teams in the nation remains the same for the third week in a row: No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU.

No. 5 LSU and No. 6 USC are the next two teams on the outside looking in.

Georgia Ohio State Michigan TCU LSU USC Alabama Clemson Oregon Tennessee Penn State Kansas State Washington Utah Notre Dame Florida State North Carolina UCLA Tulane Mississippi Oregon State UCF Texas Cincinnati Louisville

This coming weekend features some highly-consequential regular-season finales — most notably a matchup between Michigan and Ohio State. The winner of this matchup of unbeatens will punch their ticket to the Big Ten championship and likely solidify their spot in the College Football Playoff.

Next week's CFP rankings show will kickoff at approximately 9 p.m. ET.