Breaking: The Cleveland Browns Have Traded Baker Mayfield

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 15: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during the first half against the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Baker Mayfield is officially a Carolina Panther.

After a turbulent offseason that saw him replaced by $230 million QB Deshaun Watson, the Browns traded the former Heisman Trophy winner to Matt Rhule and Co. according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Per Rapoport, "A new QB in Carolina: The Panthers are acquiring former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield from the Browns for a 2024 conditional 5th-round draft pick, ... Deal is pending a physical. All parties split the financials to make it happen."

Mike Garafolo revealed more details contract-wise. Noting that the Browns will pay Mayfield $10.5 million this coming season, trimming $8 million in cash and salary expense.

Mayfield reportedly agreed to cut about $3.5 million from his base salary. Meaning the Panthers will only have to pay Baker somewhere in the ballpark of $5 million.

2022 will give the former Rookie of the Year a chance to re-establish himself as a capable starting quarterback in the NFL after a year that saw him gut it out through multiple injuries last season.

Even better, Baker Mayfield and the Panthers host the Browns Week 1.