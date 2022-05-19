Breaking: The Injury Diagnosis Is In For Max Scherzer

New York Mets ace Max Scherzer pulled himself from a start before Wednesday night's matchup against the St. Louis Cardinals. The team attributed the withdrawal to "left side discomfort" and said their star pitcher would undergo MRI testing on Thursday.

Those MRI results are in.

Scherzer has an unspecified left oblique injury, per MLB Network insider Jon Heyman. This type of injury can result in a wide variety of recovery times, but most cases take at least one month to heal.

Scherzer hopes he's avoided any serious injury.

"I don't think this is a major strain," Scherzer said, per ESPN. "I was kind of tight and then all of a sudden it went. But I don't feel like I really ripped it. It just kind of got worse. So hopefully I got out of there quick enough to prevent a major injury here because I know oblique, intercostal, those things can be nasty. Hopefully I avoided a serious injury."

Scherzer has a 5-1 record through eight starts this season. The three-time Cy Young award winner has 59 strikeouts and a 2.54 ERA in 49.2 innings pitched.

The Mets sit atop the NL East with a 25-14 record to start the year.