Breaking: The Injury Diagnosis Is In For Michael Gallup

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael GallupARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 02: Michael Gallup #13 of the Dallas Cowboys holds his leg after catching the ball for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The official injury diagnosis is in for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup.

According to multiple reports, the Cowboys wide receiver suffered a torn ACL in Sunday’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Gallup injured his left knee when he went up for a touchdown catch in the first half of Sunday’s 25-22 loss to the Cardinals.

The soon-to-be free agent wide receiver was immediately ruled out for the rest of the contest. Gallup underwent testing on Monday, which confirmed the torn ACL.

Gallup is expected to make a full recovery.

“Michael Gallup suffered a clean ACL tear, source said following the MRI. His season is over, but he’ll make a full recovery,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reports.

The Cowboys fell to 11-5 on the season with Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals. Losing Gallup is a tough blow, but Dallas will look to finish the regular season with a win in Philadelphia.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Eagles is set for 8:15 p.m. E.T. on Saturday night.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.