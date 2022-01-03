Breaking: The Injury Diagnosis Is In For Michael Gallup

The official injury diagnosis is in for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup.

According to multiple reports, the Cowboys wide receiver suffered a torn ACL in Sunday’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Gallup injured his left knee when he went up for a touchdown catch in the first half of Sunday’s 25-22 loss to the Cardinals.

The soon-to-be free agent wide receiver was immediately ruled out for the rest of the contest. Gallup underwent testing on Monday, which confirmed the torn ACL.

Gallup is expected to make a full recovery.

“Michael Gallup suffered a clean ACL tear, source said following the MRI. His season is over, but he’ll make a full recovery,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reports.

The Cowboys fell to 11-5 on the season with Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals. Losing Gallup is a tough blow, but Dallas will look to finish the regular season with a win in Philadelphia.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Eagles is set for 8:15 p.m. E.T. on Saturday night.