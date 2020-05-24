We’re going to have to wait at least a little longer to see Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning take on Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady.

The Match: Champions for Charity, an 18-hole golf match for coronavirus relief, has officially been delayed. The match was scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. E.T.

That won’t be happening. The start of the match has been delayed for at least 40 minutes, but it could be a while.

The Match has officially been delayed. https://t.co/EiSkZrxttI — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) May 24, 2020

Heavy rain has hit the part of Florida where the match is taking place. Hopefully the storms will pass through quickly.

Golf.com had more:

The start of The Match: Champions for Charity, featuring the team of Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning taking on the team of Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady, has been delayed until at least 3:40 p.m. due to heavy rain and thunderstorms, according to a source on site. The likelihood of storms from 3 p.m. ET, when the match was set to begin, to 6 p.m. is between 85 to 100 percent, according to weather.com. Should the match-play event not be played on Sunday, it will be moved to Monday at a time to be determined.

If the rain doesn’t go away in time today, the match will be rescheduled for sometime on Memorial Day.

“If the match is suspended due to adverse weather on Sunday and cannot resume that day, it will be resumed on Monday (May 25) at a time to be announced,” the PGA Tour said.

Sources: If “The Match” gets canceled today, Brady would have to play by mid June or cannot participate. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 24, 2020

The Match will be televised on TNT, TBS, truTV and HLN.

Stay tuned for updates.