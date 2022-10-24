Breaking: The MRI Results For Breece Hall Are Reportedly In

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 16: Breece Hall #20 of the New York Jets runs for yards during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 16, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Jets defeated the Packers 27-10. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The worst has reportedly been confirmed for Jets rookie running back Breece Hall.

Per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, "Tests have confirmed that #Jets RB Breece Hall did, in fact, tear his ACL as the team feared, source said after the MRI. He also had a meniscus injury. His promising rookie season is over."

Hall had 72 yards and a touchdown on four carries before being carted off with a little more than three minutes to go in the second quarter Sunday.

After New York's 16-9 win over the Broncos, head coach Robert Saleh admitted that Hall's injury is "not good." Adding that the belief was he tore his ACL.

The first-year back out of Iowa State was off to an incredible start after putting the pieces together in recent weeks. His rookie season will now end at 391 yards rushing, 218 receiving and four total touchdowns across six games.