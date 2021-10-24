Breaking: The Panthers Have Benched Sam Darnold

The Sam Darnold era in Carolina appears to have hit a rough patch.

Darnold played well through the first couple of games this season, but he’s since been performing at a New York Jets-type level, especially on Sunday afternoon in New York.

The Panthers are trailing the Giants, 15-3, at Metlife Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Darnold has played poorly, to the point that he’s been benched by head coach Matt Rhule.

Carolina has placed backup quarterback PJ Walker into the game.

Walker, a former XFL quarterback, entered the game midway through the second half in place of Darnold.

The Panthers’ starting quarterback had completed 16 of 25 passes for 111 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.

Carolina placed Walker into the game with the team trailing New York, 15-3, early in the fourth quarter on Sunday afternoon.

It’ll be interesting to see if this is just a one-game move or if a quarterback change is something the Panthers will consider moving forward.