Breaking: Tiger Woods Announces U.S. Open Decision

MAMARONECK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 17: Tiger Woods of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the 120th U.S. Open Championship on September 17, 2020 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods announced just moments ago that he will not be competing at the U.S. Open.

"I previously informed the USGA that I will not be competing in the @usopengolf as my body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf," Woods said on Twitter. "I do hope and plan to be ready to play in Ireland at @JPProAm and at @TheOpen next month. I’m excited to get back out there soon!"

The U.S. Open, the third of four majors on the PGA Tour, is scheduled to take place starting Monday, Aug. 29.

The storied tournament hasn't been favorable for Woods for some time now. He missed the cut in three of his last four appearances and hasn't finished in the top 10 since 2010.

"His leg was screaming after Southern Hills. He's missed the cut in three of his last four U.S. Open starts. No top 10s in U.S. Open since 2010," said Dan Rapaport. "They ask for length and accuracy, not creativity and guile. That's not his game anymore. This was a no-brainer with St. Andrews in mind."

Woods will instead continue focusing on his recovery. He'll turn his full attention to playing in the JP McManus Pro-Am and The Open, both of which take place in July.