Breaking: Tom Brady Announces His Decision On Broadcasting

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: Tom Brady #12 of the Buccaneers during an NFL game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams on September 26, 2021, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Icon Sportswire)

Now that he's retired, Tom Brady has a comfy, second career waiting for him in the FOX NFL broadcast booth. But will he be returning to NFL Sundays this year?

Appearing on The Herd with Colin Cowherd today, Brady revealed his plan for broadcasting. He told Cowherd that he'll be starting with FOX in the fall of 2024 - not the fall of 2023.

So it looks like Brady will be taking the year 2023 off. He'll probably be solidifying some other projects and businesses that he's been working on behind the scenes before starting his broadcast career in earnest.

That means that Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will remain together for the 2023 season as the No. 1 broadcast team at FOX. But the year after that, Brady will not only get to broadcast the NFL season and the playoffs, but get to be a part of Super Bowl LIX as well.

Tom Brady has a 10-year, $375 million contract with FOX to be their No. 1 broadcaster that he signed even before the 2022 NFL season.

But Brady has a number of other business ventures going on as well. He has his TB12 fitness program and has been getting into filmmaking with his production credits on 80 For Brady.

Suffice it to say, Brady will have no problem staying busy even if he takes a "gap year" from being a broadcaster.