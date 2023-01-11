Breaking: Top 2023 Quarterback Has Not Backed Out Of Commitment

ORLANDO, FL - JANUARY 03: Team Speed quarterback Jaden Rashada (5) before the Under Armour Next All-America Football Gameon January 03, 2023, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL. (Photo by Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Update: According to Jaden's father, he has not requested to be released.

Earlier: One of the top quarterbacks of the 2023 class is walking back his commitment to a college football program.

Earlier this week, the football world learned that four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada had not enrolled at Florida despite committing to the program. Just a few days later, a new report suggests he'll never step foot on campus.

According to a report from On3 Sports, Rashada has requested a release from the letter of intent.

"He has now requested for his National Letter of Intent to be released by Florida, sources close to the situation told On3 on Wednesday. Rashada held a call with Scott Stricklin Wednesday, requesting the release," Pete Nakos reported.

According to Nakos, Rashada was not happy with what the program provided on the name, image and likeness front. "A slew of NIL missteps in recent weeks led to Rashada losing trust in Florida, multiple sources indicated to On3," he said.

Rashada was initially committed to Miami before flipping his commitment to the Gators.

Now it seems like he's headed elsewhere.