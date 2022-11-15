Breaking: Top Michigan Assistant Leaving For Another Job

ANN ARBOR, MI - SEPTEMBER 10: General view of the fans filling University of Michigan Stadium prior to the start of the game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on September 10, 2011 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

The Michigan Wolverines football program suffered a significant departure this week.

According to a report from college football insider Bruce Feldman, associate head coach Biff Poggi is leaving the program. He'll take over as the head coach at Charlotte, per the report.

"Michigan assoc. HC Biff Poggi is expected to become the head coach at Charlotte, per source," Feldman reported. "Poggi was one of the nation’s most successful HS coaches & is credited by ppl inside UM's program w/ playing a key role in Michigan's stunning turnaround."

Poggi has helped turn the Wolverines into one of the best programs in the country over the past two seasons. During his recent tenure with the team, the Wolverines made the College Football Playoff and have a chance to do so yet again this season.

It's unclear when he'll leave to take over the Charlotte program. He takes over for Will Healy, who was fired in late October after a 1-7 start.