Breaking: Transfer QB Dillon Gabriel Has Flipped His Commitment

Dillon Gabriel, one of the top transfer quarterbacks in college football, has flipped his commitment.

The former UCF quarterback had initially committed to UCLA. However, Gabriel is no longer committed to the Bruins.

Monday night, Gabriel announced he has committed to Oklahoma.

“They say life’s a gamble like rolling the dice… DIMETIME,” he tweeted.

This is pretty interesting, considering what happened earlier in the day with Caleb Williams.

Oklahoma’s five-star freshman quarterback announced his intentions to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal.

“I think we all come to college to find our own path and prepare for the future. I came to Oklahoma with a game plan, but with all of the recent changes, I need to figure out what is the right path for me moving forward. According to NCAA rules, as a student-athlete, the only way I can speak with other schools and see who may offer the best preparation and development for my future career is by entering the portal. Staying at OU will definitely be an option as I begin this process,” Williams wrote.

“I’m going to take a few days off to decompress and relax with my family, but thank you again everyone for all the love and support!”

With Gabriel transferring to Oklahoma, it seems like Williams is probably gone from the Sooners.