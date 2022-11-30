Breaking: Trent Dilfer Officially Lands Head Coaching Job

BRENTWOOD, TN - AUGUST 21: Head coach Trent Dilfer of Lipscomb Academy instructs his players during a football game against Brentwood Academy on August 21, 2020 in Brentwood, Tennessee. High school football restarted this week across most of Tennessee despite the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic still affecting many parts of the world. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Trent Dilfer is going to be a head coach of an FBS college football program in 2023 and beyond.

Dilfer, who was a former NFL quarterback, officially accepted the head-coaching job at UAB on Wednesday. He's the seventh head coach in the program's history.

Before taking this gig, Dilfer was the head coach at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tennessee. He coached the team for the last four years and even led the Mustangs to a state championship.

He compiled a 43-10 record as the Mustang's head coach and won 25 of his last 26 games.

Dilfer will now be heading to a Blazers program that finished the 2022 season with a 6-6 record. He'll be replacing interim head coach Bryan Vincent, who took over the program back in June after Bill Clark resigned due to health issues.

Dilfer will get to see his new program in action for the first time when UAB takes on Miami (Ohio) in the Bahamas Bowl on Dec. 16.