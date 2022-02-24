Troy Aikman’s days at FOX are reportedly numbered…

The NFL broadcasting free agent has been linked heavily to Amazon, which has its own broadcasting package, though he’s reportedly set to end up elsewhere.

According to a report from the New York Post, Aikman is on the verge of leaving FOX for ESPN’s Monday Night Football.

ESPN has been eyeing a top talent for Monday Night Football ever since Jon Gruden left. The Worldwide Leader appears to be on the verge of landing one.

NEWS: Troy Aikman is on the verge of bolting Fox Sports for ESPN's Monday Night Football, The Post has learned.https://t.co/XIwmM297db — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) February 24, 2022

From the report:

Aikman’s deal is not completed yet, but there is an expectation that it will be finalized. Aikman has also been courted by Amazon. The exact figures of Aikman’s deal are not yet fully finalized, but for him to leave Fox it is expected to be comparable to or exceed Tony Romo’s 10-year $180 million with CBS.

Aikman, a former Dallas Cowboys star quarterback, has been with FOX for roughly two decades. He and Joe Buck have formed arguably the most-consistent broadcasting tandem in football.

This would be a massive move both for Aikman and ESPN, which is clearly attempting to boost its Monday Night Football coverage.

While the deal is not official yet, it’s reportedly expected to happen.