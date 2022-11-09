Breaking: U.S. Men's National Team World Cup Roster Announced

ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 27: The USMNT stands for the national anthem during a FIFA World Cup qualifier game between Panama and USMNT at Exploria Stadium on March 27, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images) Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images

After missing the World Cup in 2018, the U.S. men's national soccer team returns to the FIFA World Cup this month in Qatar. Today, the team unveiled their 26-man roster.

To no one's surprise, established stars like Christian Pulisic, Weston McKinnie and Tyler Adams made the roster. But there were a few surprise omissions, such as Zack Steffen, John Brooks, Ricardo Pepi and Jordan Pefok.

Given that it's been eight years since the last time the USMNT made the World Cup, it should be no surprise that the roster doesn't have many of the players from their 2014 trip to Brazil. Defender DeAndre Yedlin is the only World Cup veteran joining the squad.

Here is the full roster for the U.S. men's national team (with their current team in parentheses):

Goalkeepers

Ethan Horvath (Luton Town)

Sean Johnson (NYCFC)

Matt Turner (Arsenal FC)

Defenders:

Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic FC)

Sergino Dest (AC Milan)

Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls)

Shaq Moore (Nashville SC)

Tim Ream (Fulham)

Antonee "Jedi" Robinson (Fulham)

Joe Scally (Borussia Monchengladbach)

DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami CF)

Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

Midfielders

Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United)

Kellyn Acosta (LAFC)

Tyler Adams (Leeds United)

Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo)

Weston McKennie (Juventus)

Yunus Musah (Valencia)

Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC)

Forwards

Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas)

Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders)

Christian Pulisic (Chelsea)

Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund)

Josh Sargent (Norwich City)

Tim Weah (Lille)

Haji Wright (Antalyaspor)

The USMNT will begin their World Cup campaign on November 21 against Wales in their first Group B group stage game, followed by England on November 25 and concluding against Iran on November 29.

The two teams that obtain the most points in Group B will advance to the 16-team knockout stage.

