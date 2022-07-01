Breaking: UCLA, USC Issue Statements After Officially Joining The Big Ten

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 06: Vonn Bell #11 and Joshua Perry #37 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrate after their team defeated the Wisconsin Badgers 59-0 in the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 6, 2014 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

UCLA and USC are officially heading to the Big Ten in 2024.

ESPN's Pete Thamel was first with the report that both schools were notified that their applications have been accepted.

Both schools then announced the news together via their respective Twitter accounts.

UCLA confirmed in a press release that it made this move to make sure that it'll be a leader in college sports for a long time.

"UCLA has deeply valued our membership in the Pac-12 for many years, and we intend to be a member of the conference for the next two years," the statement read. "We have grown close to the other member schools and have tremendous respect for their commitment to the student-athlete experience. The Pac-12 has always shared our values and continues to innovate, working hard on behalf of its student-athletes and many fans. At the same time, each school faces its own unique challenges and circumstances, and we believe this is the best move for UCLA at this time. For us, this move offers greater certainty in rapidly changing times and ensures that we remain a leader in college athletics for generations to come.

USC also released a statement about joining the Big Ten:

"Over the past three years, we have worked hard to ground our university decisions in what is best for our students," USC President Carol L. Folt said. "With the Big Ten, we are joining a storied conference that shares our commitment to academic excellence and athletic competitiveness, and we are positioning USC and our student-athletes for long-term success and stability amidst the rapidly evolving sports media and collegiate athletics landscapes. We are delighted to begin this new chapter in 2024."

This is the second straight year that two major colleges have switched conferences.

Last year, Texas & Oklahoma both announced that they would be leaving the Big 12 to join the SEC in 2025.