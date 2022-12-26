Breaking: UFC Fighter Suspended On Monday Morning

(Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Another fighter linked to James Krause and one of the biggest controversies in the UFC has reportedly been suspended according to ESPN's David Purdum and Marc Raimondi.

Per the network, the Nevada State Athletic Commission has suspended 25-year-old flyweight Jeff Molina who earlier this month withdrew from his Jan. 14 fight against Jimmy Flick in Las Vegas.

While no reason for the suspension is currently listed, multiple sources have told ESPN that Molina is linked to the investigation of Krause, Darrick Minner and suspicious betting activity regarding Minner's Nov. 5 UFC event against Shayilan Nuerdanbieke.

The FBI is reportedly collecting information and looking into dramatic betting line movement that occurred just hours before the fight; which saw lots of money being put down on Nuerdanbieke winning by knockout in the first round.

That indeed ended up being the case as Minner lost by TKO in Round 1 after pointing to a leg injury.

Both Krause and Minner are currently suspended by the NSAC.