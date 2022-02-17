Breaking: Verdict Reached In Tyler Skaggs Death Trial

The jury responsible for reviewing the Tyler Skaggs death trial has reached a verdict.

On Thursday afternoon, the jury returned a verdict that Eric Kay is guilty “for distributing fentanyl and causing the death of Tyler Skaggs.”

BREAKING: Jury finds Eric Kay GUILTY for distributing fentanyl and causing the death of Tyler Skaggs. — T.J. Quinn (@TJQuinnESPN) February 17, 2022

The late Tyler Skaggs, a former pitcher for the Los Angeles Angels, passed away in June of 2019. He was found dead in a hotel room during the team’s trip to Texas for a series with the Texas Rangers.

An autopsy report revealed Skaggs mixed opioids and alcohol and wound up dying from choking on his own vomit.

“Skaggs died in July 2019. He was 27. A toxicology report revealed Skaggs mixed opioids and alcohol and choked on his own vomit,” Yahoo Sports reported. “Shortly after the toxicology report, federal prosecutors alleged Kay supplied players with pills. Kay was indicted in October 2020. He pleaded not guilty to charges of ‘conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance resulting in death and serious bodily injury,’ according to the New York Times.”

It’s been a long two-plus years for the Skaggs family. Thursday’s verdict should bring a bit of closure to this unspeakable tragedy.

“Sentencing set for June 28. Kay is being taken into custody. His family stunned silence. Tyler Skaggs’ wife Carli and mother Debbie Hetman crying and hugging each other,” tweeted ESPN’s T.J. Quinn. Sentencing set for June 28. Kay is being taken into custody. His family stunned silence. Tyler Skaggs' wife Carli and mother Debbie Hetman crying and hugging each other. — T.J. Quinn (@TJQuinnESPN) February 17, 2022 Former #Angels media relations director Eric Kay faces minimum of 20 years in prison. https://t.co/kepvHqNcih — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) February 17, 2022