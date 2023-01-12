Breaking: Veteran NASCAR Driver Is Retiring After 2023

BRISTOL, TENNESSEE - APRIL 15: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Busch Latte Ford, drives during first practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 15, 2022 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Kevin Harvick will take a victory lap in 2023.

This coming NASCAR season is expected to be the last for the 23-year racing veteran, per reports from The Athletic.

Havrick is expected to make an official announcement on Thursday.

Harvick, 47, is the oldest active driver at the Cup Series level. The 2014 Cup Series champion acknowledged publicly that his career may soon come to an end, but these reports seem to confirm that notion.

A photo of Harvick wearing a "4EVER" patch on his 2023 racing suit sparked heavy speculation about his impending retirement earlier today. The social media photo was later deleted.

Harvick is heading into his 10th season as a driver for Stewart-Haas Racing. 2023 is the final year of his contract with the team.

Harvick is 10 starts shy of reaching the 800 career start mark, a milestone only nine drivers in NASCAR history have accomplished.

NASCAR fans will no doubt savor their final year with Harvick behind the wheel.