Breaking: Veteran NFL Starting Quarterback Benched On Sunday

After a rough first half, one NFL team decided that it was out with the old and in with the new.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have benched veteran quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to start the second half after a lackluster performance against the New York Jets today. Rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett has come in - ahead of head coach Mike Tomlin's anticipated timeline.

Trubisky went 7 of 13 for 84 yards and an interception with a passer rating of 41.8 as the Steelers went into the half with a 10-6 deficit. Upon coming out, the No. 20 overall pick was seen warming up.

As soon as the Steelers got the ball, fans cheered as Pickett made his NFL debut. He did not play a snap in the Steelers' first three games amid a 1-2 start.

Unfortunately, Pickett's first NFL throw was probably one he'd like back.

After leading the Steelers close to midfield, picking up a first down on a fourth-down QB sneak in the process, Kenny Pickett launched a ball downfield into double coverage for wide receiver Chase Claypool.

But Claypool didn't come up with the ball. A Jets defender did for the interception.

And thus, the very first pass of Kenny Pickett's career begins with an interception.

If there's any consolation for Steelers fans right now, it's that the New York Jets can't move the ball and their defense is keeping them in the game. Perhaps Pickett will recover and lead the Steelers to a win in the drives to come.

