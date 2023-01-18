Breaking: Veteran Quarterback Officially Announces Ohio State Transfer

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 07: Ohio State Buckeyes football helmet before the BIG Ten Football Championship Game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Now-former Oregon State quarterback Tristan Gebbia has officially announced his 2023 transfer decision.

The veteran QB announced his commitment to the Ohio State Buckeyes with a message on Twitter Wednesday evening.

"I will be continuing my career at THE Ohio State University! I am extremely thankful to Coach Day, Coach Hartline and Coach Dennis for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime to continue playing the game I love and I am excited to get started on this new journey," he wrote.

Take a look at his full statement here:

Gebbia originally committed to the Nebraska Cornhuskers as the No. 9-ranked pro-style quarterback in the 2017 class. After redshirting his freshman season in Lincoln, he transferred to Oregon State in 2018.

Gebbia appeared in 12 games during his time with the Beavers, starting five. He notched 1,250 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions during his time on the field in Corvallis.

With star quarterback C.J. Stroud officially heading to the NFL, Gebbia will compete for playing time with five-star redshirt junior Kyle McCord and four-star redshirt sophomore Devin Brown in Columbus.