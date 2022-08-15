Breaking: Veteran SEC Quarterback Walking Away From Football

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: LSU Tigers football helmet during the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers on December 07, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

After five seasons at LSU, senior quarterback Myles Brennan is reportedly choosing to call it a career.

Per Kristian Garic, a source told the radio host that Brennan is walking away from football after being informed by Brian Kelly that he will not be the Tigers starting QB this fall.

Brennan came to Baton Rouge as a freshman back in 2017 as a four-star prospect out of Mississippi.

Over the course of his LSU career, Brennan saw action in 18 games, completing 121 of his 201 attempts for 1,712 yards and 13 touchdowns to 6 interceptions.

The veteran quarterback was in the middle of a three-way battle for the Tigers starting job this offseason, but it appears he's either lost out to redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier or Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels.