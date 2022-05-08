Breaking: Veteran SEC Running Back Arrested Sunday

LEXINGTON, KY - SEPTEMBER 14: A general view of the Louisville Cardinals game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Commonwealth Stadium on September 14, 2013 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Another SEC running back has reportedly been arrested this season.

According to a report from 247Sports, veteran Kentucky Wildcats running back Chris Rodriguez was arrested on Sunday afternoon. Rodriguez was reportedly arrested on charges of careless driving and operating a motor vehicle under the influence in Fayette County, Kentucky.

Brad Crawford first reported the news.

Rodriguez had a big year in 2021, rushing for 1,371 yards — 12th in the country — while scoring 10 touchdowns.

The running back is expected to be one of the best players at his position in 2022.

Kentucky has reportedly not commented on the reported arrest as of Sunday evening.