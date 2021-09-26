Breaking: Vikings Make Official Decision On Dalvin Cook

The Spun

The Minnesota Vikings will officially be without star running back Dalvin Cook on Sunday afternoon.

Cook, who’s been dealing with a hamstring injury, has officially been ruled out of Sunday afternoon’s Week 3 contest.

The Vikings just released their official list of inactives. Cook, unfortunately, is on the list.

Minnesota and Seattle are set to kick off this afternoon.

ESPN.com had more on Cook’s situation earlier on Sunday:

Cook, who was listed as questionable, missed practice all week because of the injury. He was getting hours of treatment throughout the day on Saturday in an attempt to make it back, but it was considered “unlikely” he would play, a source said.

Cook was injured with 9:52 remaining in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 34-33 loss to the Arizona Cardinals when he was tackled low by defensive end J.J. Watt. He was momentarily replaced by backup running back Alexander Mattison but returned for the Vikings’ final two series.

The Vikings and the Seahawks are set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on FOX.

