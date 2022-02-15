Breaking: Washington Nationals Legend Announces Retirement

17 years later, Mr. National is calling it a career. On Tuesday, Washington Nationals third baseman Ryan Zimmerman announced his retirement from Major League Baseball.

He was the first draft pick in Nationals team history and spent the entirety of his career in D.C..

A two-time All-Star, two-time Silver Slugger Award winner, Gold Glover and World Series champion; Ryan Zimmerman was a model of consistency for the Washington’s franchise. The 37-year-old finishes his career as the Nationals career leader in hits, home runs, RBI and games played.

Zimmerman helped build Washington from Expos-afterthoughts, to eventual World Series champions.

Today, Ryan is announcing his retirement from the game of baseball. We are so proud and honored of what Ryan has done both on and off the field, and are excited for what will come next. Here is a message from Employee #11.

“Dear D.C.,” Zimmerman wrote in his thank you to the city. “When we first met I was a 20-year-old kid fresh out of the University of Virginia – the very first player ever selected by the newly created Washington Nationals in the 2005 draft. I had no idea how unbelievable the next 17 years of my life were going to be.”

“We have won together, lost together and honestly grown up together,” Zimmerman continued. We lost 100 games … we won 90 games … we moved into a new stadium, we failed to get out of the first round of the playoffs (four grueling times) and, of course, we experienced the magical World Series run of 2019 that no one will forget.”

Ryan Zimmerman has announced his retirement after 17 years with the Nationals. Thank you, Mr. National!

“Through all of the achievements and the failures you always supported me,” Zimmerman concluded. “And for that I will forever be grateful.”

Salute to Ryan Zimmerman on a fantastic MLB career. One that National fans won’t soon forget.