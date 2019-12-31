The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Breaking: The Washington Redskins Have A New Head Coach

A general view of the Washington Redskins stadium.LANDOVER, MD - NOVEMBER 16: General view as the Washington Redskins take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FedExField on November 16, 2014 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Washington Redskins have reportedly decided on a new head coach, according to multiple reports out of the NFL Network.

Washington is reportedly hiring former Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Redskins are giving Rivera a five-year deal.

“A big commitment,” Rapoport says.

Rivera, 57, was fired as the Panthers head coach earlier in the regular season. He had been Carolina’s head coach since 2011.

The former Panthers head coach led the team to the Super Bowl in 2013 and made four playoff appearances during his tenure.

Washington is coming off a 3-13 season.


Reader Interactions

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.