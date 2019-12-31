Breaking: The Washington Redskins Have A New Head Coach

The Washington Redskins have reportedly decided on a new head coach, according to multiple reports out of the NFL Network.

Washington is reportedly hiring former Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Redskins are giving Rivera a five-year deal.

“A big commitment,” Rapoport says.

Rivera, 57, was fired as the Panthers head coach earlier in the regular season. He had been Carolina’s head coach since 2011.

The former Panthers head coach led the team to the Super Bowl in 2013 and made four playoff appearances during his tenure.

Washington is coming off a 3-13 season.