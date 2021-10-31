Breaking: Week 10 Coaches’ Poll Top 25 Released

The Spun

The Week 10 Coaches’ Poll top 25 has been released.

Week 9 of the 2021 college football regular season was an eventful one, with several ranked teams losing. Most notably, previously-unbeaten Michigan suffered its first loss of the season, falling to Michigan State on the road. The Wolverines led by double digits in the second half, but were unable to hold on for a victory.

Elsewhere, Georgia continued to look dominant, knocking off Florida in impressive fashion. So did Ohio State, which handled top 25 Penn State at home in the Horseshoe.

Following another eventful week of college football, the latest USA TODAY Coaches’ Poll top 25 has been released.

  1. Georgia
  2. Cincinnati
  3. Alabama
  4. Oklahoma
  5. Ohio State
  6. Michigan State
  7. Oregon
  8. Notre Dame
  9. Wake Forest
  10. Michigan
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. Texas A&M
  13. Baylor
  14. Auburn
  15. Ole Miss
  16. Iowa
  17. Kentucky
  18. Texas-San Antonio
  19. Houston
  20. BYU
  21. Coastal Carolina
  22. NC State
  23. Penn State
  24. SMU
  25. Pittsburgh

We’re only a couple of days away from the first College Football Playoff rankings.

The first set of the College Football Playoff rankings will come out on Tuesday night on ESPN.

