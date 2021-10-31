Breaking: Week 10 Coaches’ Poll Top 25 Released

The Week 10 Coaches’ Poll top 25 has been released.

Week 9 of the 2021 college football regular season was an eventful one, with several ranked teams losing. Most notably, previously-unbeaten Michigan suffered its first loss of the season, falling to Michigan State on the road. The Wolverines led by double digits in the second half, but were unable to hold on for a victory.

Elsewhere, Georgia continued to look dominant, knocking off Florida in impressive fashion. So did Ohio State, which handled top 25 Penn State at home in the Horseshoe.

Following another eventful week of college football, the latest USA TODAY Coaches’ Poll top 25 has been released.

Georgia Cincinnati Alabama Oklahoma Ohio State Michigan State Oregon Notre Dame Wake Forest Michigan Oklahoma State Texas A&M Baylor Auburn Ole Miss Iowa Kentucky Texas-San Antonio Houston BYU Coastal Carolina NC State Penn State SMU Pittsburgh

We’re only a couple of days away from the first College Football Playoff rankings.

The first set of the College Football Playoff rankings will come out on Tuesday night on ESPN.