Breaking: Week 12 AP Poll Top 25 Rankings Released

Another week down in the college football season and the most up-to-date AP Poll is in.

Week 12's rankings feature no changes in the top-four playoff spots, but do see the LSU Tigers climbing into the first two out.

Here's a look at the full Top 25.

Georgia (10-0) (62 first-place votes) Ohio State (10-0) (1) Michigan (10-0) TCU (10-0) Tennessee (9-1) LSU (8-2) USC (9-1) Alabama (8-2) Clemson (9-1) Utah (8-2) Penn State (8-2) Oregon (8-2) North Carolina (9-1) Ole Miss (8-2) Washington (8-2) UCLA (8-2) UCF (8-2) Notre Dame (7-3) Kansas State (7-3) Florida State (7-3) Tulane (8-2) Cincinnati (8-2) Coastal Carolina (9-1) Oklahoma State (7-3) Oregon State (7-3)

USC, Alabama, Clemson and Utah also saw themselves bolt up the Poll as well. And Texas officially dropped out of the nation's 25 best following Saturday's loss.

Oregon also dropped seven spots after being upset by Washington in that thriller at home.

With just a couple games to go, the CFP picture is really starting to take shape.

However, it'll be interesting to see how the committee feels when it comes to Ohio State-Michigan. As a loss could mean one team's national title hunt ends in Columbus; despite being one of the top teams in college football for most of the year.