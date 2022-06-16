Breaking: WNBA Star Sue Bird Announces Decision On Career

For 20 years Sue Bird has been one of the WNBA's biggest stars and an icon of women's basketball. But this season will be her last in the league.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Bird announced that she will be retiring after the 2022 WNBA season. She said that she has loved playing in the league and intends to enjoy it just as much as her first season.

"I’ve decided this will be my final year. I have loved every single minute, and still do, so gonna play my last year, just like this little girl played her first #TheFinalYear," Bird tweeted.

Her message already has over 4,000 likes and 1,000 retweets. The Seattle Storm promptly posted a thank you message for their longtime star.

Sue Bird was a star at UConn, winning two NCAA titles under Geno Auriemma. She was so dominant that the Seattle Storm made her the No. 1 pick in the 2002 WNBA Draft.

She didn't win Rookie of the Year, but did make the All-Star Game as a rookie. And in the years that followed, she won just about every award possible.

12 All-Star appearances, four WNBA titles, eight All-WNBA selections, four WNBA anniversary teams and is the WNBA's all-time assists leader.

At the international level, Bird has won an incredible five Olympic gold medals, five Russian National league titles and five EuroLeague titles.

Sue Bird is truly a one of a kind.