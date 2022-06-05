Breaking: World Cup Team Striking Over Player Compensation Issues

31 March 2022, Qatar, Doha: Soccer: 2022 FIFA Congress. The official match ball "Al Rihla" ("the journey" in Arabic) for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar lies on the podium during a press conference after the Fifa Congress at the Doha Exhibition & Convention Center (DECC). Photo: Christian Charisius/dpa (Photo by Christian Charisius/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Canada's men's soccer team will not play Sunday's scheduled World Cup warmup game against Panama amid a labor dispute.

Per The Sports Network's Rick Westhead, the team is on strike over compensation issues. The players released a "Dear Canada" letter saying they "reluctantly decided" not to compete.

"We want to work together with our organization, but the relationship has been strained for years," the players wrote. "And now, Canada soccer has disrespected our team and jeopardized our efforts to raise the standards and effectively advance the game in Canada."

The players claim they initiated discussions in March, but Canada Soccer delayed negotiations until presenting "an archaic offer" on June 2.

The letter called for a transparent review of the Canadian Soccer Business Agreement signed in 2018 and an updated World Cup compensation package.

Furthermore, the men's players called for equitable play for the women's soccer club.



While the players want a 40 percent pay share, Westhead reported that Canada Soccer offered 10 percent. However, Canada Soccer disputed those amounts, claiming the players requested 75 to 100 percent of the prize money while they offer 60 percent for the men and women to share equally.

Canada's men's team is next scheduled for a CONCACAF match against Curacao on Thursday. They have qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 1986.