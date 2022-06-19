Breaking: World Swimming Makes Decision On Transgender Athletes

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 20: A general view of the start of the 1,650 Yard Freestyle during the Division I Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships held at the Greensboro Aquatic Center on March 20, 2021 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

FINA, the swimming world's governing body, voted to block transgender athletes from competing in women's competitions if they have gone through male puberty.

Per an ESPN report, the new policy prohibits transgender competitors from participating in women's events unless they have completed their transition by the age of 12.

FINA said it will spend the next six months determining how to set up an "open" category in some events.

According to BBC, FINA president Husain Al-Musallam said they aimed to "protect the rights of our athletes to compete" while also seeking to "protect competitive fairness."

This decision prohibits Lia Thomas from competing in future elite women's competitions.

In March, she became the first openly transgender woman to win a NCAA Division I women's swimming title. Thomas swam for Pennsylvanian's men's team before starting hormone treatment in 2019.

While Thomas has not responded to the ruling, she discussed opposition from others -- including 16 Penn teammates who wrote an anonymous letter -- during a Good Morning America interview last month.

“It’s no different than a cis woman taking a spot on a travel team or a scholarship. It’s a part of athletics, where people are competing against each other,” Thomas said. “It’s not taking away opportunities from cis women, really. Trans women are women, so it’s still a woman who is getting that scholarship or that opportunity.”

The new policy passed with 71 percent approval at a general congress in Budapest, Hungary. It goes into effect Monday.